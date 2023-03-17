All eyes on South Africa to stop cosmetics testing on animals

All eyes are on South Africa to stop animal testing for cosmetics.
So far there have been 100 000 signatures from caring citizens from across the country who support the #BeCrueltyFree campaign launched in 2020.
Most countries have banned using animals to test cosmetics.
In a statement issued by Humane Society International about its 10th anniversary, Aviva Vetter said the organisation was looking at extending the cruelty-free cosmetics model across the globe.
Since its launch in 2012, Humane Society International’s global campaign has produced a wave of national bans on animal testing for cosmetics – India, South Korea, Taiwan, New Zealand, Australia, Guatemala, Mexico and, recently, Brazil.
“We are immensely proud of how far the beauty sector has evolved since launching our #BeCrueltyFree campaign, and the life-saving impact it has had for untold numbers of animals in countries that outlawed animal testing for cosmetics or that have moved away from such testing.
“We aim to build on this progress by securing similar national measures in additional key markets, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, South Africa and South East Asia over the coming year. It’s time to consign cosmetics testing on animals to oblivion once and for all,” Vetter said.
Humane Society International has launched “Save Ralph”, a docu-style film that shines a poignant light on the plight of animals in testing labs by collaborating with various creatives. The #SaveRalph campaign has spread like wildfire and has had more than 825 million #SaveRalph tags and homages on TikTok.