All the vitamins your skin needs to survive cold weather

Just like our bodies, our skin also needs a whole lot of vitamins to remain healthy and intact - especially in winter when the air is dry and can take a toll on the skin, leaving it dull and prone to irritation. To help your skin stay healthy, hydrated, and radiant, Ruan Winter of Vitaderm shares the top vitamins your skin craves during the winter months and how they can help you maintain a glowing complexion.

Vitamin A – Vitamin A plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy skin. It helps to promote cell turnover, which can become sluggish during winter. This vitamin aids in repairing and rejuvenating the skin, reducing dryness, and improving texture.

Incorporate foods rich in vitamin A such as sweet potatoes, carrots, spinach, and kale into your diet. Also, use skincare products that contain retinoids or retinol, which are derivatives of vitamin A known for their anti-ageing and skin-renewing properties. B Vitamins – B vitamins, including Biotin (B7), Niacin (B3), and Riboflavin (B2), are essential for maintaining healthy skin.

Biotin supports the production of fatty acids, crucial for maintaining a strong skin barrier and preventing moisture loss. Niacin helps improve skin hydration and reduces redness, while Riboflavin aids in the repair and regeneration of skin cells. Incorporate B vitamin-rich foods such as whole grains, eggs, legumes, and leafy greens into your diet or consider taking a B-complex supplement.

Vitamin C – This antioxidant powerhouse helps protect the skin from environmental damage, including harsh winter conditions. It supports collagen synthesis, which helps maintain skin elasticity and firmness. Furthermore, vitamin C brightens the complexion and reduces the appearance of dark spots and uneven skin tone. Add berries, citrus fruits and leafy greens to your diet for better results.

Vitamin D – Sunlight exposure is essential for vitamin D. Vitamin D plays a vital role in regulating cell growth and promoting a healthy immune system. Adequate levels of vitamin D help reduce inflammation and improves skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis. Additionally, you can also get Vitamin D supplementation prescribed by your doctor.