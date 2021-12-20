All you need to know about red light therapy

The festive season is upon us and, for many, this means long days on the beach and partying all night. It’s the time of the year when we take a break from it all, let loose and have a bit of fun.

Give the diet a break. Give the treadmill a break. Give the time-consuming 10-step beauty routine a break. But all good things do eventually come to an end and we have to get back on track as we set those “new year/new me” goals. One way to get back on track is to consider adding red light therapy to your daily health and beauty routine.

Many celebrities, among them Julia Roberts, Chrissy Teigen and Victoria Beckham, swear by it. “If you don’t know what red light therapy is, now is the time to get on board, as the benefits are endless,” says Steven McEwen from Red Lab, the country’s first exclusive red light therapy studio. “That said, many people are still unaware that this sort of treatment exists, and myths abound over what exactly red light therapy is and how it can help you.”

“We’re excited to bust some myths and educate the public on the wonders of this innovative treatment.” Myth 1 - All light therapy is the same “This could not be further from the truth,” says Steven. “There are many different forms of light therapy, including red, blue and green light therapy devices. Red light therapy is specifically designed to treat skin conditions like psoriasis and acne, and is also successful at rejuvenating the skin, boosting collagen production and reducing wrinkles and fine lines.”

Myth 2 - Red light therapy works like a tanning bed Steven insists that while the machines used for red light therapy could resemble tanning beds, that’s where the similarity ends. “For starters, red light therapy uses red and infrared light, unlike tanning beds that make use of ultraviolet rays. Also, tanning beds have one application, while red light therapy can be used for multiple conditions, including wound healing, joint pain and chronic pain treatment.” Myth 3 - Red light therapy burns the skin

“Another common misconception is that red light therapy uses heat that can burn the skin,” says Steven. “While this therapy does emit a red glow, which most people associate with heat, it is designed to dissipate heat, creating a beam of light that doesn’t burn the skin in any way. Red light therapy is completely safe and will improve the skin, not harm it.” Myth 4 - Collagen has to be ingested in order to stimulate production “One of the biggest beauty myths about collagen levels is that you can apply it directly on the skin,” says Steven. “Many believe that body creams, lotions, ointments and moisturisers can boost collagen levels but, in truth, most of those products are a waste of money. Another myth is that collagen can be added to your morning cup of coffee with the help of a supplement, but studies have found that caffeine actually has a negative effect on the ageing process.”

"The positive effects of red light therapy on our skin are widely studied with resoundingly positive results. The results indicate that its primary benefit is its ability to stimulate collagen production to create softer, fuller, smoother and more elastic skin. Red light therapy is a great way to tighten your skin, treat skin conditions and promote overall health and vitality. But for optimal results, make sure to include red and possibly near-infrared light in your normal skincare therapy routine."