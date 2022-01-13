All you need to know about the top beauty trends for 2022

While we’re already two weeks into 2022, many of us are still feeling the effects of 2021. For some it might have been a great year with positive changes, while for others the instability and uncertainty brought on by the start of the pandemic in 2020 still loom.

Regardless of where you find yourself in the year, self-care remains an important part of our busy lives. Every year we find new ways to take care of ourselves as beauty trends pop up. Toni Carroll. Picture: Supplied Toni Carroll, founder of award-winning premium beauty supplement brand My Beauty Luv, outlines the next hottest trends taking the industry by storm:

Nutricosmetics Although nutricosmetics hit the marketplace in the 1980s, they are now on the brink of a major revolution. “The global market for nutricosmetics was worth $5.1 billion (about R78bn) last year and will reach $8.3bn by 2027. Ingestible beauty is the future, but not all ingestible beauty supplements are created equal. Check the ingredients to ensure you get the best,” Toni advises. Plant-derived ingredients

“New scientific methods for testing, extracting and processing plant-derived ingredients like chlorophyll are now available,” Carroll explains. “Still, be sceptical of ingredients that suddenly reach god-like status – make sure there’s enough solid research backing your beauty choices.” Homecare solutions At-home skincare was a necessity in 2020 and 2021, and Carroll says it’s not going away. The game-changer will be medical aesthetic professional skincare brands (that you can only purchase through your clinic or salon) offering medical-grade solutions that consumers can use at home.

“Also, home galvanic machines, home laser and home light therapy devices have advanced significantly, so the trend to use homecare beauty devices will grow,” Carroll adds. Vegan skincare is growing in popularity. Picture: Pexels Vegan skincare Vegan skincare and beauty were the fastest-growing category within beauty for 2021. Even consumers who are not eating a vegan diet, identify with the “cleaner, kinder, gentler” philosophy.

“In response, we’re extending our product range, starting with vegan-friendly products in 2022, including highly advanced anti-ageing products with uniquely sourced ingredients to enhance your beauty inside and out.” Discerning beauty choices People are becoming far more discerning in their beauty choices, Carroll says. “With the sheer volume of skincare brands available and the unbelievable choices we have today as consumers, most people have more skincare products than ever before, but they’re focusing on quality.”

Anti-stress is the new anti-ageing Some ranges are focusing on anti-stress rather than anti-ageing, but the two are entwined. Carroll says “Beauty has become more holistic, which is a very good thing, as we start to understand the connection between stress and ageing. It will continue to grow and brands will start to evolve too, to accommodate this awakening.” Skin protectors take centre stage

SPFs in cosmetics and other skin protectors have been firm favourites for a while now, and people are starting to pay attention to blue-light damage from screens, too. “It’s a while off, but the company that invents a topical, practical solution that stops blue-light penetrating the dermal layers will revolutionise the industry,” Carroll says. The ‘skinification’ of hair “Quite a few trailblazing products are making scalp care sexy,” Carroll says. These new treatments are also transforming popular favourites, like Brazilian blowouts and other typical “hair beautifying” treatments, to be safer, cleaner and greener.