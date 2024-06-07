Amanda du-Pont’s skincare range goes global

South African skincare brand lelive is heading for international success as the brand prepares for its global launch in London this month. Founded by South African actress, model and Greenpeace ambassador, Amanda du-Pont, the brand has seen impressive exponential growth year-on-year since its launch.

Created with African botanicals and science-based methodologies, lelive is a unique brand that delivers affordable luxury to a market hungry for result-driven skincare. The growth capital investment from Invenfin, the venture capital arm of major South African investment group Remgro Limited, will enable lelive to expand into the global market. lelive - taken from Amanda’s Swati name Langalelive meaning ‘light of the world’ – meets a very real global need for diverse skincare.

“After years of struggling with acne-prone skin, countless products, dermatologist visits and spending so much money, I decided to co-create, with my community, a skincare range that heroes African ingredients and is dedicated to serving diverse skin types,” says du-Pont. “lelive taps into the shift of getting back to basics, simple and effective living, where nature source is enough, and towards the solutions our ancestors used that were clean and free from unnecessary harmful additives and fragrances." The story behind the lelive brand is felt by many consumers around the world.

Most products don’t serve their skin types or tone which often means they have few resources to help them cope with problematic skin. lelive provides consumers with a neutral, balanced product that meets this need while also paying attention to the natural ingredients that have shaped traditions on the continent. The launch into the UK is perfectly positioned, particularly in London with a population that’s 64% multi-ethnic.

As a brand that built its foundation on relationships and community, lelive sought a growth partner that brings more than just funding. “We invest in brands that are applicable both in the South African and African context, but that have international reach potential,” says Judy Sendzul, from Invenfin. “lelive has earned its growth trajectory with its exceptional range of skincare products designed for all skin types wrapped in superb customer engagement, sustainable materials and simplicity. This brand is demystifying skincare with high-quality products that deliver results. As a brand that built its foundation on relationships and community, lelive sought a growth partner that brings more than just funding. Invenfin’s team commits to the highest level of ethics and provides strategic advice on a global scale. Our investment will assist lelive with building a truly global African skincare brand.”