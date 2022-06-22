Amber Heard declared the ‘most beautiful woman in the world’

As per Mashable, Dr Julian De Silva from the Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in London used an ancient face mapping technique Phi to discover who has the most beautiful face in the world, back in 2016, and after her research, it is now stated that actor Amber Heard is the “most beautiful woman in the world” and “The Batman” actor Robert Pattinson is the “most handsome man in the world”. Robert Pattinson. Picture: Caitlin Ochs Reuters Phi is a Greek face mapping technique, also known as the Greek Golden ratio of beauty 1.618, which is used to calculate how perfect a face is.

Story continues below Advertisement

Amber Heard. Picture: Jordan Strauss/AP Dr Silva used this technique and found, the “Aquaman” actor's face to be 91.85% accurate to the Greek Golden Ratio, making her the most beautiful woman in the world, followed by Kim Kardashian with 91.39% and Kendall Jenner at fifth position with 90.18%. Model Kendall Jenner. Picture: Instagram Along with this, Dr Silva declared after using the same method, that Robert Pattinson is the “most andsome man in the world” with 92.15% accuracy, followed by the “Man of Steel” actor Henry Cavil with 91.64% accuracy and Bradley Cooper and Brad Pitt with 90.55% and 90.51%, in the third and fourth position. Soon after the news went out, it went viral on social media and fans congratulated Amber and Robert for having the most beautiful faces in the world.