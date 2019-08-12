Sex is a cost-free beauty enhancer. Picture: Pexels

Rosy cheeks and glowing skin is the fresh make-up-free look all of us desire. We spend a small fortune on skincare products, make-up and hours on facial routines to achieve that youthful look.

Did you know that you can get this look without spending a cent and enjoy it in the process?

The cost-free secret to glowing skin is sex. Lots and lots of sex.

According to Business Insider, dermatologists Melissa Piliang, MD and Ted Lain, MD would agree.

"Like other forms of exercise, sex increases blood flow to the skin, which will give you a brighter complexion" says Piliang.

Both doctors say regular sex, one to three times a week, has lasting benefits on complexion and youthful appearance.

An apple a day might keep the doctor away, but an orgasm a day (or few times a week at least) will keep dull ageing skin away.

Here’s how you can benefit from a bit of sexy time and those earth-shattering orgasms.

That post-sex glow gives you a more youthful appearance. Picture: Pexels

An enviable glow

Have you ever looked at yourself in the mirror after a fiery session between the sheets? The thin veil of sweat and flushed cheeks give you a natural glow. Vigorous sex improves blood circulation. This helps to pump oxygen to your skin, making it brighter.

A younger-looking you

Glowing skin makes you look younger. Frequent sex will enhance that appearance. So for the older woman who’s turning to expensive products and procedures to fight the appearance of old age, try the “no-cost more fun” option instead.

A sexy pout

Lip fillers are all the rage right now but let’s face it, it looks terrible. Full, plump lips are not only sexy but give a more youthful appearance as well. Hours of passionate kissing and sucking (perhaps a bit of nibbling) can leave your lips red and slightly swollen giving them a fuller appearance.

Kissing can give your lips appear fuller. Picture: Pexels



