Ana de Armas likes 'plain and simple' make-up

Ana de Armas uses two must-have make-up products to obtain her "plain and simple" look.

The 32-year-old actress only has two must-have make-up products that she uses regularly.

She told Refinery29: "I need mascara and blush. I usually end up putting my blush on my lips, or the other way around.

“At night, if I were to go out, I might use a soft metallic eyeshadow that's very subtle, where you just see a little bit of shimmer.

“But for daily life, I like plain, simple make-up."

Ana - who moved from Cuba to Los Angeles when she was 26 - grew up with a laidback approach to skincare and has learned to adopt a "natural" look to take better care of her skin.

She explained: "Cuba is a very special place with a different kind of lifestyle. Growing up, beauty was more about always being natural.

“Wash your face, brush your hair, stay out of the sun — those were the things I heard.

“The philosophy was about taking care of your skin, washing it, putting some cream on.

“We didn't have much anyways, so it was all about working with what you got.

"However, after she moved to California, the conversation about her appearance changed and the 'Knives Out' star took the time to understand her skin more.

Ana added: "I started being more aware about the importance of taking care of your skin.

“I had all of these choices that I had never had before; I had access to more things and a better understanding about why it's important to have healthy skin, not because I need to look pretty, but just for my general health.

“Also it's L.A., the conversation about beauty is constant, so in a way, I don't think you can escape it."