Anele Mdoda and Nico Panagio are back as Miss SA hosts

The 947 presenter who has been working with Miss SA since 2013 and has been a judge five times, will be co-hosting with Survivor SA presenter Nico Panagio.

She took to Twitter to announce her excitement.

“It’s official! I will be your host at Miss SA 2022. As always, an honour. So excited to be part of this life-changing journey. It’s a fairytale, and I get to be part of it.”

It’s official !!!! I will be your host at Miss SA 2022. As always, an honour. So excited to be part of this life changing journey. It’s a fairytale and I get to be part of it. @Official_MissSA pic.twitter.com/SNnJSutsMO — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) July 19, 2022

She is ecstatic that the pageant is returning to the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria, after taking place in Cape Town for the past two years.