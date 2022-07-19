Anele Mdoda and Nico Panagio are back as Miss SA hosts

Radio personality Anele Mdoda is back as Miss South Africa pageant finale host.
The 947 presenter who has been working with Miss SA since 2013 and has been a judge five times, will be co-hosting with Survivor SA presenter Nico Panagio.
She took to Twitter to announce her excitement.
“It’s official! I will be your host at Miss SA 2022. As always, an honour. So excited to be part of this life-changing journey. It’s a fairytale, and I get to be part of it.”
It’s official !!!! I will be your host at Miss SA 2022. As always, an honour. So excited to be part of this life changing journey. It’s a fairytale and I get to be part of it. @Official_MissSA pic.twitter.com/SNnJSutsMO— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) July 19, 2022
She is ecstatic that the pageant is returning to the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria, after taking place in Cape Town for the past two years.
“I’m very excited that we are back to a full capacity arena because a packed arena suits my energy levels and always motivates me to work just that little bit harder to ensure that everyone has a good time and enjoys the evening.”
Last year, Mdoda and Panagio were co-hosting with former Miss Universe beauty queens Zozibini Tunzi (2019) and Catriona Gray (2018).
This time around, they’ll be owning the Sun Arena stage, where one lucky lady will be crowned Miss South Africa 2022 and walk away with prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3 million.
The finale will be broadcast live on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) and Mnet (DStv Channel 101) on Saturday, August 13.