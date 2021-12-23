Anele Zondo announced as brand ambassador for make-up brand CATRICE

Media personality and musician Anele Zondo has been announced as the brand ambassador of the German makeup brand CATRICE. Taking to Instagram, the actress said she is excited to be ending the year with a bang by signing a first-of-its-kind deal in Africa.

Zondo will be featured in the upcoming AneleXCartrice campaign. Taking its inspiration from the fashion capitals of the world, the brand's cosmetics range brings ultra-glam products to beauty lovers. The range offers a wide selection of colours, styles and formulas that capture every trend as it emerges. "We are delighted to have signed this major deal with Anele, who is a pioneer in the fashion and beauty world," says Cindy Nell-Roberts, CEO of Cosmetix.