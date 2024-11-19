Animated series ‘Arcane’ launches a new hair dye collection

The animated series “Arcane” has partnered with Arctic Fox to launch a limited edition of hair dyes. The collaboration comes just in time for the festive season when people explore different colours in their hair. The limited-edition collection introduces three striking hair dye shades inspired by beloved champions Caitlyn, Vi and Jinx.

Caitlyn: This deep, enigmatic blue channels Caitlyn’s precision and elegance, bringing a moody yet sophisticated vibe to any look. Perfect for those who value strength and mystery, Caitlyn’s shade merges grace with an undeniable edge, allowing fans to embody her poise and power. Vi: Inspired by Vi’s fierce energy and rebellious spirit, this vibrant pink stands out from the crowd. It is perfect for the rebels who dare to be bold and strive to leave a remarkable statement everywhere they go.

Jinx: Infused with Jinx’s wild and unpredictable spirit, this electric blue is a daring choice for those who thrive on chaos and adventure. Bold, mischievous, and unapologetically intense, Jinx’s shade lets you capture her playful energy with every streak of colour. Vibrant pink hair inspired by Vi. Picture: Supplied. “This collaboration reflects a growing trend where the worlds of beauty and anime intersect, celebrating self-expression and vibrant fandom.