Are banana peels the new Botox? TikTokers are using them to keep wrinkles at bay

If ever you’re looking for beauty hacks, it seems TikTok has become the go-to place. From make-up tips to skin-care routines, beauty TikTok covers it all.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, every so often you come across tips that seem rather out there. A bit on the wacky side. And this beauty hack seems way too good to be true. TikToker Alayna Ryan claims that banana peels have the same effect as Botox injections. The mom of three posted a video which has already been viewed 1.9 million times since going up Saturday, that shows her rubbing a peel from what looks like an over-ripe banana all over her face. and explaining the benefits of it.

She starts by telling viewers that it’s really gross but it’s something she has been doing for years. “It’s disgusting but it’s natural Botox. The inside of a banana peel. No wrinkles,” she adds. “The grosser it looks from the outside (referring to the banana peel) the better your skin’s going to look.”