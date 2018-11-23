Are expensive face creams really worth it?

British online publication, FEMAIL decided to find out by making its own face cream from basic ingredients costing under £3 (R50) and pitting it against creams priced up to £300 (R5 000), in a blind trial.

The testers were Dr David Fenton, consultant dermatologist at St John’s Institute of Dermatology, London, and cosmetologist Colette Haydon. The results were astonishing.

FEMAIL FACE CREAM

£2.90 (R50) for 50ml

Key Ingredients: Vitamin E, essential oil of rosewood, rose water, almond oil.

David Fenton: ‘Non-greasy, absorbs well. A basic but very effective moisturiser.’

Colette Haydon: ‘Has a rather pretty rose fragrance. It is light, but leaves a coarse film.

13/20

OIL OF OLAY

Total Effects Intensive Overnight Treatment, £19.50 (R345) for 50ml

Key Ingredients: Vitamins B3 and E, Panthenol.

David Fenton: Has a nice consistency, but may be too light for dry skin.

Colette Haydon: Nice to apply.

16/20

CREME DE LA MER

£115 (R2 000) for 60ml

Key Ingredients: Sea kelp, vitamins and nutrients.

David Fenton: Paste-like and too heavy. Better as a hand cream.

Colette Haydon: Much too sticky and it is difficult to apply.

12/20

KANEBO LA CREME

£330 (R5 846) for 40ml

Key Ingredients: Apricot essence, kanzou, Tocopheryl Nicotinate, Y-Orizonal.

David Fenton: A reasonably good consistency, but the cream is light, so may need frequent application.

Colette Haydon: This has a soapy feel. I don’t like it at all.

10/20

© Daily Mail