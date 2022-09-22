Are you using the correct foundation? Here’s what foundation you should be using for your skin type

Foundation is, well, the foundation of all make-up looks and finding the perfect one for you is essential. There’s no point in wanting to create the latest or most out-there looks if you can’t get your foundation right or if it just doesn’t work with your specific skin type.

Always the correct foundation for your skin type. Picture: Pexels/George Milton While there are many different types of foundations, there are still rules that one needs to follow before applying them. Always moisturise. And don’t forget the sunscreen. Ever! That said, here are the different types of foundations for different types of skin.

Liquid foundation: We all know this one. It’s the most popular and the go-to for most people. It works for pretty much all skin types. Whether you want full or light coverage, liquid foundations offer you a variety of options. Tinted Moisturiser: For those who don’t like the feeling of wearing foundation yet want light coverage for everyday use, then a tinted moisturiser does the trick. These work especially well for young girls and those with good skin. An obvious benefit of tinted foundations is that it doubles up as moisturiser for women with dry skin. Powder Foundation: This type of foundation is ideal for women with oily skin. And it’s great for women on the go since it comes in compact form. You’re able to target the T-zone that’s prone to midday shine.

