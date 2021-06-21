Ariana Grande teases new perfume

Ariana Grande has teased the launch of her latest perfume God Is a Woman. The 27-year-old singer took to her social media accounts to tease the launch of her upcoming fragrance named God Is a Woman at Ulta Beauty.

She captioned the post: "coming soon @ultabeauty. (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) Ariana has already released several fragrances, including Cloud, R.EM, and Ariana Grande Eau de Parfum. In 2017, Ariana made a whopping £105 million from her fragrance empire.

And it looks like she is set to expand into the beauty market. The 'Dangerous Woman' hitmaker recently filed a trademark for a line of beauty products, which is reportedly also named after her 2018 single 'God Is A Woman', according to Trendmood. It covers everything from skincare to body products, including mists, soufflés, perfumes, shower and bath gels.

Ariana has long been a beauty icon with her high ponytails and signature eyeliner that helped her make-up artist land his own beauty line in 2018. Patrick Ta - who is responsible for Grande's iconic look on her 'Sweetener' album cover - revealed that he had been "working on" his line for two years before its launch.

Speaking on his Instagram story at the time, the beauty mogul said: "I have something super special and exciting that I wanted to share with you guys. It's something that I've been working on for the last two years now. “So, it's been so hard to keep everything such a secret because I'm obsessed with it - and I can't keep a secret. “But I am launching my first beauty line and I am so excited about it because I've worked so hard on the formulas and they're just so beautiful.