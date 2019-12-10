Ashley Graham has taken things out of her beauty routine since becoming pregnant.
The plus size model has revealed the changes she has made to her daily beauty routine since she found out she was expecting her first child.
She said: "I haven't really changed my routine since I've become pregnant, I've just taken things out."
And the 32-year-old model relies on eye masks and three-times daily moisturising.
She added: "Most pregnant women in their third trimester don't sleep. And I'm one of them. You know, you see all these people rolling all the time, you [wonder] why they're rolling. When you're pregnant, you get puffy! ...