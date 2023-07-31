Ashley Graham was ordered to pose naked when clothes didn't fit

Ashley Graham was ordered to pose naked at a fashion shoot after being told the clothes wouldn't fit her. The 35-year-old model - who is a body positivity advocate - has opened up about some of the "terrible" conversations she's had with stylists in the past, revealing she was once ordered to do a shoot in the nude because the garments brought in could not be expanded to fit her.

She told the Sunday Times newspaper: "I'm putting in the work for the next generation. So those girls won't have to go through the terrible conversations I've had with stylists: 'We can't cut the clothes, we'll just have to shoot you naked'." Graham revealed she's also been told to lose weight and had her images altered with editing tricks. She added: "Yes, there are people who have told me: 'You've got to lose weight'.

“People who erased my stretch marks on the screen in front of me, who have pinched my waist and raised my t***. “It never feels good but it's never surprising. I've poured so much into knowing myself, surrounding myself with the right people and using the right words when I talked to myself that it could have gotten to me, but instead I flipped it." The former 'America's Next Top Model' judge added that she tries to provide balance by making sure her Instagram pictures are unfiltered and honest.

She added: "It's important to see different shapes and sizes, without being altered. I'm not going to take away my saggy skin on my stomach. I'm going to post it. I hope women who look at my page say: 'Yeah, I have cellulite'. I want to exude confidence." It comes after Graham gave her thoughts on ‘Barbie’ following the release of the new movie starring Margot Robbie - revealing she would have loved to have had a doll with a more relatable body shape when she was growing up.