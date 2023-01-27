Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, January 27, 2023

Back to basics: simple ways to apply your foundation

It’s important to apply your foundation correctly. Picture: Pexels/George Milton

Published 2h ago

Finding the perfect foundation is like finding a great pair of shoes.

You want to wear it all the time!

But there’s no point in finally finding the right foundation for your skin type and tone if you don’t know how to use it correctly.

The most important part of applying foundation is how you do it.

Here are three basic ways to apply your foundation.

Flat foundation brush

Probably one of the easiest foundation brushes to use this flat brush. Simply pick up small amounts of foundation and using broad strokes use the brush as if you’re using a paintbrush. It’s as simple as that.

However one has to avoid streaking. If you find that you still have fine visible lines when applying use the clean side of the brush to pat and blend it out.

Foundation brush. Picture: Pegah Sharifi

Blending sponge

For those who are a bit nervous about using brushes this is a great alternative. Every beauty influencer has one in their arsenal. As the name suggests it's fantastic for applying your foundation and blending as well.

To use as an applicator squeeze a few drops of foundation directly onto the sponge or pick up the foundation from the back of your hand and pat the product onto your skin then blend. As simple as that.

Sponges are very popular. Picture: Pexels/Maria Camila Castaño

Use your fingers

If all else fails and you don’t have any of the above tools you can always go back to basics. Back when women simply used their fingers to apply their foundation. Dot your foundation on your face then, using the tips of your fingers spread the foundation and blend. Use your ring finger to gently work around the eye area.

It’s easy to use your fingers. Picture: Pexels/Boom

