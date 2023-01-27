Back to basics: simple ways to apply your foundation

Finding the perfect foundation is like finding a great pair of shoes. You want to wear it all the time!

Story continues below Advertisement

But there’s no point in finally finding the right foundation for your skin type and tone if you don’t know how to use it correctly. The most important part of applying foundation is how you do it. Here are three basic ways to apply your foundation.

Flat foundation brush Probably one of the easiest foundation brushes to use this flat brush. Simply pick up small amounts of foundation and using broad strokes use the brush as if you’re using a paintbrush. It’s as simple as that. However one has to avoid streaking. If you find that you still have fine visible lines when applying use the clean side of the brush to pat and blend it out.

Story continues below Advertisement

Foundation brush. Picture: Pegah Sharifi Blending sponge For those who are a bit nervous about using brushes this is a great alternative. Every beauty influencer has one in their arsenal. As the name suggests it's fantastic for applying your foundation and blending as well. To use as an applicator squeeze a few drops of foundation directly onto the sponge or pick up the foundation from the back of your hand and pat the product onto your skin then blend. As simple as that.

Story continues below Advertisement