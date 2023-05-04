Bail may be denied, but Dr Nandipha Maguduma’s face card never declines

For the first time since she got arrested, Dr Nandipha Magudumana appeared in court with no hoodie. She didn’t cover herself and went barefaced. The celebrity doctor appeared at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on May 3 with other five co-accused on charges of aiding the escape of a prisoner and defeating the ends of justice for her convicted rapist boyfriend, Thabo Bester.

Their bail application was postponed until May 11 and 12, and murder charges against them have been dropped. She seemed less shy as she was blowing kisses and smiling in the courtroom. When I saw pictures of her circulating on social media, the first person that came to mind was Rosemary Ndlovu. The two have a lot in common. They are both dangerous, but take their time to make sure they look good for their court appearances.

#ThaboBester #DrNandiphaMagudumana and the other accused have been brought up from the holding cells.

She is not wearing a hoodie for the first time.



Will the bail applications go ahead?#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/5qu9dmH3Dv — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) May 3, 2023 Magudumana had fresh box braids, laid some edges, and her skin was glowing. You could tell that she is/was indeed a skin doctor. A lot of social media users could not overlook her beauty. Some even went as far as saying if she were to be released from jail and continue working as a skin doctor, they would support her because they want the same glow she has. “Listen, if #DrNandiphaMagudumana were to open an aesthetics clinic or release a skin range...I would be a customer. I know ...hate it here too!!😭😭😭😭 Did you see how her skin was popping in that dock!!??” commented @Fulunem.

Others aren’t fazed by her beauty. They still want her to pay for her crimes. “They must never give her bail. She left her kids and ran with a man , so she really doesn’t care for them. She’s a flight risk,” commented @Fortune_xoly. And it’s okay to admire her beauty, but let’s not shy away from the fact that she’s in jail for serious crimes. She didn’t steal clothes or anything like that.