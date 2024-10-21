Beauty and brains: Sarah Langa becomes a member of the Golden Key International Honour Society

Sarah Langa is one of South Africa’s most popular and successful influencers best known for her lifestyle content. But it turns out that Langa is more than just your average influencer and pretty face.

On Friday, she took to TikTok to share her academic achievements and how she managed to achieve them. Langa, who studied at WITS University, has four degrees under her belt. This includes a British Academy of Interior Design (BAID), Master of Business Administration (MBA), Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration (PDBA), and Bachelor of Arts (BA).

She also shared that she just got into the Golden Key International Honour Society. @lowkeysarahlanga ♬ original sound - lowkeysarahlanga Golden Key is the world’s largest collegiate honour society. Membership into the society is by invitation only and applies to the top 15% of colleges and universities, as well as top-performing graduate students in all fields of study.

In the video, she “introduces” her latest academic prize, in the form of a gold medal, to the rest of her certificates. She shared that getting her MBA was one of the toughest things she’s done in her life, and that it took discipline and dedication to get through it. Langa adds that because of her good grades at school, she received a scholarship to further her studies.

However, due to the challenges of being a first-year varsity student, she failed all her subjects and lost her scholarship. She then had to fund her own studies by working as a bartender at night and working in retail on weekends as well as being a stylist on the side. Langa goes into how she managed to get her degrees regardless of all the challenges she faced.