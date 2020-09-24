Beauty brands to look out for at the V&A Waterfront’s Watershed

With Heritage Day celebrations under way, we are also in the spirit of recognising hand-made, organic and ethically-sourced African beauty brands. Under the new lockdown regulations, the V&A Waterfront’s Watershed, home to African design, recently reopened its doors, welcoming back visitors and allowing them to discover and support some of the best local brands that South Africa and Africa have to offer. Since the reopening, a new beauty section has been introduced where locals can discover proudly African beauty products and also meet and mingle with some of the makers behind the brands. Here are some of the brands to look out of in The Watershed’s beauty section: Skoon

This is a brand created by 13 women who manufacture skincare products that are not only good for the skin but environmentally friendly, too.

Pepper Tree Luxury Bath & Body

Owner Steve Ackermann was inspired by South Africa’s natural beauty. He uses raw materials that are biodegradable and environmentally friendly to create beauty products.

Kafui Naturals

Kafui’s venture into natural hair and skincare products began with the passion to get the best complement of oils, moisturisers and treatments for hair and skin. All their products are free of chemicals.

ANiM Naturals

Inspired by the age-old African remedies and packaged to suit the modern lifestyle, ANiM source their ingredients from across the African continent to produce natural hair and skincare products.

CHILL Cape Town

Clean skincare driven by nature, CHILL Cape Town produces organic products that are inspired by the botanicals of our country and the African continent.

Le Naturel

Handcrafted in Franschhoek, Le Naturel’s products are rich blends of advanced natural skincare ingredients. They use organic and herbaceous ingredients to craft everything from bath oils to shampoo.

Ubuntu Traditional Balms

For over 70 years, this brand has been about reviving old remedies and keeping family traditions alive. The secret formula of their balms has been passed on through generations.

While the V&A Waterfront encourages visitors to #supportlocal and pop by the Watershed, social distancing and other Covid19 safety measures must still be adhered to.