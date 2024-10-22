Beauty on a budget: How South Africa ranks in global skincare and make-up prices

We all know that natural beauty exists in every person but to maintain it, you need to spend some money. This is because skincare, haircare, perfume and make-up are expensive and you need them, especially skincare and hair care products. In a study conducted by Wethrift, it was found that South Africa is one of the most affordable countries for beauty.

Although it was number six in the overall survey, South Africa ranked number one in skincare and make-up, 25th for perfume, and 31st for haircare in individual categories. Canada is topping the list with a total price of $257.11 (R4,530), followed by Romania with $343.38 (R6,050) and then India with a total of $343.38 (R6,067)" At number four is the United States with a total of $355.00 (R6,238), followed by Portugal with $360.08 (R6,327) and South Africa with a total of $368.25 (R6,476).

Hong Kong is number seven with a total of $368.82 (R6,489), followed by the United Kingdom with $370.14 (R6,513). At the bottom two are Malaysia with a total of $380.77 (R6,700) and the Netherlands with a total of $383.64 (R6,750), respectively. “We all deserve a little pampering, but seeing how much the price can vary depending on where you live can be surprising. This study is like a global price check on self-care,” said