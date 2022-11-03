Beauty queen couple goals: Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico (2019) tie the knot

Beauty queens Mariana Varela, Miss Argentina (2019) and Fabiola Valentín, Miss Puerto Rico (2019), have revealed that they secretly tied the knot. The couple met at Miss Grand International 2020 in Thailand and kept their relationship neutral until recently, when they took to Instagram to announce they’re married.

Valentín posted a cute video of their fond memories with the caption: “After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fabiola Valentín 🌙 (@fabiolavalentinpr) The video includes snippets of them travelling, sharing kisses and our favourite, the engagement proposal. After all the love they’ve been getting since announcing their wedding that took place on October 28, Varela thanked all those who congratulated them.

“Thanks for all the love! We are very happy and blessed. I wish you that the love you are giving us is multiplied! Endless thanks”. If you go through their Instagram pages, you will see that the two have been open about their relationship. There’s a video Valentín posted on January 7, which suggests that they may have spent the December holidays together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fabiola Valentín 🌙 (@fabiolavalentinpr) In the caption, she expressed how sad she was to be separated from Varela and declared her love. “Life brought us together again! It was a long wait, but the great moments we get to create will always be greater. How sad it is to have a see you later again, but how blessed I am to have a being in my life like you @marianajvarela I LOVE YOU.” It’s adorable seeing beautiful women love each other like that.