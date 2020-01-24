Mihlali Ndamase hosted a masterclass at last year's festival. Picture: Supplied.

Africa’s Boldest Beauty Festival is back again for its second edition since its inaugural last year. Taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg on March 13 and 14, this event is an ultimate 2-day beauty festival that brings the digital beauty community together.

In 2019, 20 000 beauty rebels attended the festival and this year, the Beauty Revolution Festival will once again be the well-

curated playground for influencers, artists, makeup enthusiasts and all shades and shapes in between.

Beauty Revolution Festival has become renowned for celebrating diversity, uniqueness and its commitment to bringing beauty with a purpose to South Africa.