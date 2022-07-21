Beauty tips: What not to do when a pesky pimple pops up

We all get them and all of us hate them, and if you don’t get them, you should count your lucky stars. No, I’m not talking about the ex-boyfriend who’s always popped back into your life.

I’m talking about those pesky pimples that always pop up at the worst times. If you think that this is a problem reserved for teenagers, best you know that it will rear its ugly head no matter how old you are. You might have noticed by now that pimples tend to appear when you least expect or want them to.

While no one, at any point, wants to deal with a zit, getting one on the day of, or before, a special occasion can be a real pain in the face. Your immediate response to these uninvited spots would be to get rid of them ASAP! There’s no magic wand that will make it vanish but in a bid to get rid of them, we tend to make matters worse.

Here’s what NOT to do no matter how tempting it is. Do NOT pop it. We’ve all been there and we’ve all seen those pimple-popping videos – which for some gross reason people find satisfying.

Yes, it’s oh too tempting to pop it but it’s probably one of the worst things to do. Popping them can cause scarring and will in fact increase the time it will take to heal. Do not sqeeze a pimple. Picture: Pexels/Anna Nekrashevich Do NOT cover it up Of course, you want to cover the bugger up and the first thing we reach for is concealer. Well, pretty much any make-up that will make it “vanish”. While it might be a temporary solution, the are oils in those products.

The oils don’t allow the skin to breathe since it tends to block the pores. Blocked pores are just one of the reasons why breakouts occur in the first place.