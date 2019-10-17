Bella Hadid is the most beautiful woman in the world, according to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi.
The 23-year-old model's face was found to be an almost perfect 94.35% "accurate" to the Golden Ratio, making her the "closest to the ancient Greeks' idea of perfection".
The findings were part of a study conducted by plastic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva, who measured the eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape of several celebrity women, and found Bella to be the closest match to perfection in the eyes of ancient Greece.
In Julian's study, Beyoncé came second, while Amber Heard was third and Ariana Grande was forth.
