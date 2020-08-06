Beware: This happens when you leave a face mask on for too long

A face mask is made to last longer on the skin, complementing other beauty products. As a result, the ingredients evaporate less quickly and the substances can penetrate your skin better. In addition, most masks contain vitamins that can provide an extra boost. There are plenty of reasons to pamper your skin with a nourishing mask every week. You can make your skin look less oily or dry and prevent or treat pimples by simply using the correct products. We all want clear, smooth skin, but before you put on that face mask, check the instructions to find out how long to leave it on. The treatment time differs per mask. Pores Clogged pores can cause pimples. Do you use a moisturising face mask?

You need to be careful not to let it sit too long. The moisturising ingredients in the mask can clog your pores. Do not leave the mask on beyond the maximum time stated on the package. If you do, always try not deviate from the recommended time by more than a few minutes.

Dehydration

Chances are you'll use a clay mask to suck up some of the excess moisture. Be careful though because the purifying ingredients in these masks cause dehydration when used longer than the recommended time. Deviating from this could make your skin look dry and flaky.

Also, applying a face mask too often is not a good idea. Masks are intensive remedies, meaning they are not intended for everyday use.

Pamper your skin just a few times a week and use the mask as recommended by the manufacturer. Your skin will thank you.