For someone who has worked with Beyoncé, Priyanka Chopra, Kim Kardashian and supermodel Jourdan Dunn, make-up artist Sir John is down to earth and easy to talk to. I first met Sir John in 2017 during his first W.Beauty master-class in South Africa in collaboration with Woolworths SA. The class was very informative and he impressed with his easy and effective beauty hacks and tips.

A firm believer in using make-up to highlight your best features and taking care of the inside so that your skin is healthy on the outside, his make-up approach is minimalist and functional.

Sir John has finally launched a cruelty-free and 100% vegan make-up range in South Africa titled Volume 1. Available exclusively at selected Woolworths stores and online, the collection is W.Beauty’s first international product collaboration.

I tried the eye-shadow palette’s green shade and loved the intensity of the shimmer; it made my eyes glow. Picture: Supplied

It is priced from R39.95 for a mini nail polish to R450 for the make-up brush set and the packaging is beautiful. Picture: Supplied

The range includes a shimmering and lightly pigmented eyeshadow palette, liquid eyeshadow, an illuminating stick, mini nail polish and brushes. It is priced from R39.95 for a mini nail polish to R450 for the make-up brush set and the packaging is beautiful.

“It’s been an absolute dream working on this collaboration with the W.Beauty team. They really shared my vision and helped bring it to life.

“To be able to fulfil a life-long dream of launching my own signature product range with a brand that shares my values and passion for celebrating beauty has been inspiring and life changing. I am proud of the work that we have done on this South African first,” Sir John says.

Volume 1 is his first signature range for South Africa and thus required Sir John to be really hands-on with it’s creation.

“I was involved from beginning to end, from the very first product sketches to the name, the packaging, the symbolism and the product intrinsics. It was very important to me that Volume 1 reflects who I am as an artist and that it delivers the quality associated with the W.Beauty brand.”

The range was launched during a star-studded event in Joburg recently and has been well received.

“It feels like a dream and I am happy that it’s been received well by the South African community and is getting so much love from the women in SA. I can’t even begin to explain how grateful I am,” he says.

The make-up was designed with both the minimalist and conservative woman in mind. “One thing I liked is that we didn’t follow any trends in it’s creation, we did what felt right,” Sir John says.

“One thing I love about South African women in general is that you don’t care about trends. The US audience is so trend-focused and driven that it can be quite a let down because when you care so much about what is happening on the runway and the red carpet it marginalises your creativity. It makes your originality even smaller because you are looking through someone else’s lens.”

Head of brand communication for fashion, beauty, home and international divisions at Woolworths Shaheda Sayed says “The limited edition make-up range marks an important step for South African retail as it is the first time a popular South African retailer has worked closely with a well-known international authority to produce a make-up collection that has been created to effortlessly illuminate South African women’s naturally sun-kissed skin.”

* Shop the the Volume 1 range at Woolworths or instore.