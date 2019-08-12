Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Tina Knowles, 65 has revealed she connects with her daughter Beyoncé's little girl Blue Ivy, 7, by doing each other's make-up and says Blue Ivy is quite the pro when it comes to it. Blue Ivy with mom Beyonce and granny Tina. Picture: Instagram She said: "I've bought Blue so many make-up kits, much to her dad's dismay. Dad's don't like that. But it's just for playtime. We have fun. And she's quite a make-up artist. She's amazing. Oh my god, she puts stones and all this fancy stuff. She can do a perfect cat eye." Tina let her daughters - Beyoncé and Solange - use make up when they were 13 years old but only let them have the basics. Speaking at BeautyCon, she added: "I let my girls start wearing make-up when they were about 13. When they turned into a teenager. A little lipgloss, maybe a little blush. And I always believed in a little mascara; that's so fun. But not any base and all that stuff. That's a little much."

And it is not the first time Blue Ivy has found interesting ways to bond with her grandmother after the duo took on one another in a dance-off.

Sharing a video on Instagram of her own take on Bey and Jay's duet 'APES** T', she wrote: "This is my dance off with Blue!! She beat me of course! We had to make up an original dance move. My awkward shoulder move was my made up dance. I know it's wrong but my competition is only 6. She killed it though!!! #aboutthatcaftanlife. (sic)"

And back last year, Blue Ivy scolded her for breaking the rules in a theatre in Paris and filming inside when she wasn't allowed.

Tina said: "I'm in Paris, France and I'm at the most beautiful theatre I've ever seen in my life about to look at the ballet. It's a walking ballet, it's so cool. You're not supposed to take videos grandma. You're not supposed to."