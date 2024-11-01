Beyond skin deep: understanding bone loss in facial ageing

As the years pass, many of us focus on the visible signs of ageing, such as wrinkles, sagging skin and changes in skin texture. These markers are often seen as the primary indicators of ageing but they only tell part of the story.

Beneath the skin’s surface, hard tissue loss, particularly changes in our bones, plays an equally significant role in the ageing process. This loss, often overlooked, can dramatically affect how we look as we age. Cape Town-based Dr Sheryl Smithies, a leading dental surgeon and facial aesthetic practitioner, has been at the forefront of addressing this issue. She explains how recent innovations in aesthetic dentistry are providing transformative solutions to the challenges posed by hard tissue loss.

What is hard tissue loss? Ageing affects more than just the skin. From around the age of 35, our bodies start to lose collagen - a key protein responsible for maintaining skin elasticity - at an accelerated rate. This loss is what leads to wrinkles and sagging. However, the real changes run deeper than the skin.

Non-invasive treatments can rejuvenate the skin and restore volume, particularly for those experiencing collagen loss. Picture: Supplied “Over time, the bones in our face, particularly the eye sockets, cheekbones, and jawbones, begin to shrink and shift,” explained Smithies. “The skull’s shape becomes smaller, causing the skin to lose its tight fit. This structural change can create areas of loose skin, making us look older than we are.” The changes in bone density and structure also contribute to a narrowing of the dental arches, further altering the facial shape.

"This bone resorption has a profound impact on facial ageing but it is rarely discussed compared to surface-level treatments like creams or fillers," Smithies pointed out. For years, the cosmetic industry has focused on the skin’s surface, offering treatments that plump and smooth the skin. Hyaluronic acid injections, fat grafting and other fillers have been popular remedies to mask the visible signs of ageing.

While these treatments have their benefits, they don’t address ageing at its root cause: the changes in the underlying bone structure. While these methods can be effective, they’re often temporary and don’t fix the underlying issue of hard tissue loss, Smithies emphasised. "The narrowing of dental arches, for example, is a key factor in facial ageing but it’s not something that can be corrected with a simple injection."

Fortunately, advancements in dental technology are offering innovative solutions that go beyond surface-level fixes. One of the most promising developments is using orthodontic treatments to widen the dental arches, which can help restore the youthful structure of the face. By widening the dental arches, we can not only rejuvenate the facial appearance but also improve dental health, Smithies explained. “This approach helps reverse some signs of ageing by re-establishing the underlying bone structure, which supports the skin and muscle tissue.”

A key player in this field is clear aligner therapy, a less invasive alternative to traditional braces. These transparent aligners, guided by sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) technology, offer precise adjustments to realign teeth and widen dental arches. The cost of this treatment typically ranges from R60,000 to R120,000, depending on the number of aligners required. In addition to dental treatments, patients can benefit from advanced aesthetic procedures involving biostimulators and fillers. These treatments, starting at around R2,500, work to rebuild lost collagen and enhance facial contours.

If you're noticing alterations in facial structure, clear aligners can be a beneficial solution. Picture: Supplied When combined with dental arches widening, the effects are transformative, not only restoring a youthful appearance but also addressing issues like breathing and sinus problems. Smithies pointed to the importance of a holistic approach: “Combining dental and facial aesthetic treatments can deliver long-term, natural-looking results that go far beyond cosmetic improvements.” A new approach to ageing

Smithies is a firm believer in treating ageing as a whole-body process rather than focusing solely on the surface. Her practice integrates dental treatments with advanced facial aesthetic procedures to achieve results that are both functional and beautiful. “The goal is not just to erase wrinkles, it’s about restoring harmony to the face by addressing the structural changes that happen beneath the skin,” she explained. “By treating both the bones and the skin, we can offer a more youthful appearance while improving overall wellness.”

For individuals keen to stave off the signs of ageing, Smithies suggests several actionable strategies: Regular dental check-ups: Prioritise dental health as a pivotal factor in your anti-aging strategy. A well-maintained dental structure immensely contributes to a youthful aesthetic. Consider clear aligners: If you're noticing alterations in facial structure, clear aligners can be a beneficial solution.