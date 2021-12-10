Big butts aren’t cool anymore for Kardashian sisters

Throughout the years we’ve seen the family fame and businesses grow, with that we’ve seen their implants grow. There have been accusations that the Kardashians have undergone various surgeries especially to enhance the curvy look.

Even though Kim and Khloe Kardashian deny surgery claims, professionals believe otherwise. One of the main surgeries professionals believe Kim and Khloe had done was the Brazilian butt lift also known as BBL. It sounds easy to get this surgery done with the right amount of money however, the surgery involves removing fat from one area of the body, such as the stomach, and transferring it to the bottom.

Kim Kardashian on the cover of Paper magazine. Picture: Instagram It’s not as simple as it sounds, as the injected fat can cause a fatal block in a blood vessel in the lungs. Worth it? When Andy Cohen opposed the question as to whether or not they think they promote unattainable beauty standards Kim K responded with, “No I don’t because I think, we get up, we do the work, we workout.” The Kardashians continue to say that they promote a healthy lifestyle. Even though there are many photos to prove the difference between then and now, it’s pretty evident that the curves and butt lifts weren’t done through squats and lifts.

However, there are rumours and speculations going around on TikTok that Kim and Khloe Kardashian have had their BBL’s removed.

Comparisons have been made of the sisters from years ago and things do not look the same. They now show off a more natural look than before. Kim K took to Instagram a picture of her in a black bikini, one of many bikini pictures, showing off her curvaceous body. However, this time around there aren’t any angles from the backside. Whereas before, all we saw was Kim and her unnatural butt. Whether its true or not, the Kardashians have a great influence and this could change the way people look at their bodies and self-esteem, once again.