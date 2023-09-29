Billie Eilish feels her best after a self-care shower with all her ‘lotions and smells’

Billie Eilish always prioritises time for a self-care shower with "my lotions and smells". The 'What Was I Made For?' singer has revealed that she feels her best after pampering herself with a shower and insists it's the best way to calm down when you are having a bad day "emotionally".

Speaking to Allure magazine, she said: “I watch things that bring me comfort, swim in my pool, but I feel best right out of the shower, with my lotions and my smells and I’m in a clean environment. “When you’re in a s****y spot emotionally, when you change the things in front of you, it can help so much. I’m trying to prioritise. I wrote in a song years ago... 'to keep myself together and prioritise my pleasure.'”

She said of the song 'Getting Older': “I said that three years ago, and then I didn’t do it! “So I’m doing it now. And I’ve made enough people feel good that I deserve to feel good too.”

Eilish is promoting her latest fragrance Billie No.3 and she says fans can mix her three scents. She said: "If you combined Eilish No. 1 and No. 2, you’d have this sweeter, more romantic version." The 21-year-old superstar previously admitted she might “overdo” how much she sprays of her fragrance Billie No.2 to make sure it “lasts” during performances.

She said: “Well, I gotta do my wrists, all up my arms, but I overdo it, especially because I wear it a lot during shows and I go out into the crowd. “And I want it to last, so I'm putting it on before shows, which are around an hour and 40 minutes so it has to last that long. “And Eilish No. 2 does, which is really sick and a big priority for me. So I'll overdo it: I'll go all over my arms, I'm spraying my neck like a m***********, I'll go under my shirt and all over my chest, sometimes on my, like, sternum or whatever.