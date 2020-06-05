Billie Eilish still has 'huge issues' with her body

Billie Eilish says she still has "huge issues" with her own body, although she is starting to gain body acceptance. Although the 18-year-old singer/songwriter is starting to gain body acceptance, she admitted that she is still not 100 percent happy with it. Speaking about the video interlude in her 'Where Do We Go?' tour - in which she strips down to her bra while standing in black liquid as it rises - she explained to Britain's GQ magazine: "I definitely didn't want it to come off as, 'Oh, now I am 18 now I like my body.' I still have huge issues with my own body. "Sometimes I dress like a boy. Sometimes I dress like a swaggy girl. And sometimes I feel trapped by this persona that I have created, because sometimes I think people view me not as a woman.

"That tour video was about all that. It is me saying: look, there is a body underneath these clothes and you don't get to see it. Isn't that a shame? But my body is mine and yours is yours. Our own bodies are kind of the only real things which are truly ours. I get to see it and get to show it when I want to."

In the voiceover for the video, Billie says: "The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted? If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a sl*t. If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?"