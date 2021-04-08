Billionaire Kim Kardashian West intends to expand her already thriving business into skincare

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Reality-TV star Kim Kardashian West is reportedly planning to launch a skincare brand. The 40-year-old TV star has filed trademark documents in order to secure the rights to the skincare line that she now looks set to launch. Kim is calling her new brand SKKN BY KIM, according to TMZ. The documents suggest that Kim will attach the brand name to a wide range of products, including fragrances and cosmetics, as well as products for skin, hair and nails. Kylie Jenner has already launched her own skincare line with Kylie Skin, and Kim - who launched her own beauty line, KKW Beauty, in 2017 - will be hoping to emulate her success in the industry.

Kim previously admitted that she approached 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' as a business opportunity and a chance to increase her profile.

She explained: "When the opportunity for our TV show came about, I wanted to do it to bring attention to our stores [which she’d opened with her sisters]. I was thinking this might not last very long, but we’ll grow a great business and expand online.

"I thought it would be great press. I didn’t think it would turn into what it turned into."

Kim has more than 213 million followers on Instagram, and has admitted to looking at herself as a brand.

The brunette beauty - who has starred in the hit TV series since 2007 - said: "I definitely look at myself that way. I think that there’s the Kim Kardashian brand and the Kardashian brand.

"I think they blend together, but I have different qualities or interests that my sisters might not be so into. But no matter what, we’re family and super close. I think the brand will always represent family."