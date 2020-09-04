Boity announces the latest jewel in her crown, Boity Pink Sapphire perfume

Television presenter turned rapper Boity Thulo has been teasing her fans on social media about her new venture and has finally let the cat out of the bag. Boity is launching her own fragrance, Boity Pink Sapphire. This is a partnership with Holo Heritage, the leading creators of fine fragrances crafted for the modern African woman. Having played in the beauty space previously with a partnership with Impulse, Boity is excited to launch her own fragrance, a project that’s been in the making for a year. The “Wuz Dat” hitmaker took to social media on Friday to share the news to her 5 million-plus followers. She said: “We couldn’t be more excited to announce that we have partnered with the majestic @boity, to create Boity Pink Sapphire. A scent fit for a powerful, beautiful, African Queen. A first-of-its-kind eau du parfum experience.”

She added that sales will officially open on September 11.

“Sales open on 11 September but we’ve set aside 1 000 bottles for an exclusive pre-sales offer – open now. Be one of the first 1 000 to purchase a bottle of Boity Pink Sapphire Eau de Parfum and receive the limited edition Regal Glam Bonnet,” said Boity.

Boity Pink Sapphire by Halo Heritage is a proudly South African, first-of-its-kind eau de parfum. It is best described as an ode to powerful, modern African queens.

Pink Sapphire is a modern fragrance with a poetic balance of floral and mineral notes: sugar, ambroxan, amber, jasmine, tangerine, wild marigold, French lavender, salt, moss, and cedarwood.

Commenting on her fragrance, Boity says: “After turning 30, I wanted to work on a fragrance geared towards a more mature audience, so in many ways this collaboration was perfect timing.”

Fans and industry friends including Anele Mdoda, Ayanda Thabethe, and Lerato Kganyago flooded Boity’s timeline with congratulatory messages.

Below are some of their Twitter reactions.

Boity joins a string of local and international celebrities who have their own fragrance range, including former “Imbewu” star Fundiswa Zwane, “Top Billing” presenter Jeannie D, former Metro FM presenter T’bo Touch, and US singers Beyoncé and Rihanna.