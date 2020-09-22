Booking a spa treatment? Do a safety check first

The past six months have been stressful for most South Africans, including beauty lovers who had to pause their pampering. Fortunately, under the new lockdown regulations, spas and salons are fully operational. Now that we’re officially in level 1, we caught up with Elzanne Koortzen, spa manager at the Amani Spa and Wellness at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront. Koortzen offered a few useful safety checks to keep in mind when booking a spa treatment. “It’s been a long year for everyone and, as a result, a lot of us are feeling tense, tired and generally out of sorts. A little self-care will go a long way to restore not only our mental health but also our physical energy, and one way to do so is with a spa treatment. It is important that, should we book a treatment or two, we take various precautions and check several things ahead of time,” said Koortzen.

When asked what research people should do before they book a spa treatment, she said: “Definitely call the spa to check on their Covid-19 procedures. Ask them how often they clean, what the changing room situation is like, as well as what their check-in process entails, along with anything else that may be on your mind. They should be able to answer you confidently as they would have had to undergo relevant training to ensure that everyone is well-versed in the new protocols.”

She also urges clients to arrive early if possible.

“Of course we don’t expect people to arrive 30 minutes ahead of their appointment, but if they’re there about 15 minutes before, this allows time for staff to get all the details they need from you, to explain the Covid-19 safety protocols, while also leaving room for any questions without infringing on any of that precious spa time,” she said.

Most spas are now offering all the treatments on their lists under strict safety measures.