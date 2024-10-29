Botox resistance: Why it has stopped working for some users

Botox, a first-generation neurotoxin widely used since the 1970s, has long been the go-to solution for smoothing wrinkles by temporarily paralysing facial muscles. However, as an increasing number of individuals start Botox treatments at a younger age, some are finding that, over time, it becomes less effective.

According to aesthetic specialist Dr Jacqueline Dimatelis, from JD aesthetics in Oudewesthof, who holds a PhD in neuroscience, prolonged use can lead to a build-up of resistance to the neurotoxin, prompting users to consider alternatives to traditional Botox. In recent years, new types of neurotoxins, often referred to as “second-generation botulinum toxins,” have emerged in the aesthetic field. These alternatives, including products like Xeomin are specially formulated with complex proteins that reduce the potential for resistance.

While often collectively referred to as "Botox," these second-generation neurotoxins operate by blocking nerve signals to the muscles, effectively halting muscle contractions and thereby reducing wrinkles. Dr Dimatelis explains that these neurotoxins prevent nerve communication with muscles, allowing the facial muscles to remain relaxed and less prone to wrinkle formation. Biostimulators: the new kid on the block in anti-ageing An emerging option for individuals facing Botox resistance is biostimulators, which have gained popularity for their ability to stimulate collagen production, thereby enhancing skin elasticity.

Biostimulators work by attracting fibroblasts—the essential cells responsible for creating collagen and elastin, resulting in firmer, more youthful skin. Dr Dimatelis says that by the age of 20, we begin losing around 1% of collagen annually, and by our 40s, collagen levels may decrease by as much as 20–25%, contributing to wrinkles and sagging skin. Biostimulators are replacing threads Biostimulators are increasingly becoming more popular over traditional thread lifts for maintaining a lifted, firm appearance.

Unlike threads, which are made from suture-like material that dissolves within 8–12 months, biostimulators are naturally absorbed by the skin and form a structural framework that helps sustain firmness for longer. As younger generations experience Botox intolerance at an earlier age, the aesthetic industry continues to innovate with non-invasive anti-ageing treatments. These new options offer an effective alternative for maintaining a youthful appearance without relying solely on traditional Botox injections.