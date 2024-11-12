Botswana's Youth Revolution: Miss World Africa Lesego Chombo takes office as Minister of Youth and Gender

Botswana recently concluded its 2024 general elections, where the former ruling party Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) was dethroned after six decades in power. Replaced by the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), South Africa’s neighbouring country has a new president Duma Boko, who has started to bring about major change.

As the new president reshuffles the cabinet, more youngsters are joining the office and one of them is former Miss Botswana (2022), Lesego Chombo. “Youth and gender must go beyond conversation to action. We’re proud to announce Ms Lesego Chombo as our new Minister of Youth and Gender,” said President Boko. Miss Botswana 2022 Lesego Chombo has been appointed as her country’s new Minister of Youth and Gender. Picture: Instagram. This radical change not only brought joy to the country’s youth but also to other Africans who wished the same for their respective governments.

“You’re setting a good precedent across Africa. The young generation leading from the front! While the wise and experienced older generation mentors the young. Way to go,” said @matangambiri. Another X user, @nasrudiinabdul, said: “Things Ugandans can't relate to. Uganda's Minister for Youth and Gender has been a former primary school classmate and prefect of Museveni. Congratulations Ms Lesego Chombo.” While South Africa doesn’t have a Minister of Youth and Gender, it does have a Minister of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities: Sindisiwe Chikunga, 66.

Sindisiwe Chikunga, South Africa’s Minister of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities. Picture: File. Botswana’s new minister of Youth and Gender is a 26-year-old attorney, who is also the current Miss World Africa. And since it's not every day you see a black, young woman getting such a position, even celebrities like Prince Kaybee commended President Boko for giving young people a chance. “Get as many young people in parliament as possible, old people tend to forget the challenges the youth face every day. Look at the quality of education in the Black community, it is in desperate need of improvement,” said the music producer.