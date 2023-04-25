Bride wants all her bridesmaids to get a tattoo to commemorate her hen night

Getting a tattoo is a personal decision and not one to be taken lightly. It IS permanent, after all, and no one wants to look at a mistake for the rest of their lives.

Therefore, it makes perfect sense that this bridesmaid is uncomfortable getting a tattoo just because the bride wants her to. In fact, the bride wants all of her bridesmaids to get a tattoo to commemorate her hen’s night. Sounds like a scene from the movie “Hangover” where one of the characters wakes up with a tattoo on his face!

While in that instance he was drunk and can’t remember having it done, these bridesmaids have been told in advance. The 33-year-old bridesmaid has taken to Reddit to find out if she’s an a**hole for not wanting to do it. She shares that she has been invited to the hen’s night which she is happy to do.

“She (the bride) wants the whole party to get a tattoo commemorating the trip with her, but my issue is that she got engaged after only being with her boyfriend (now fiancé) for four months,” she writes. “She has had a string of failed engagements in the past and so I’m not exactly optimistic that this will work out, and therefore don’t want to be potentially stuck with a tattoo commemorating a failed engagement,” adds the bridesmaid. When she told the bride that she didn’t want to do it, she got upset and demanded to know why.

“I didn’t want to say, of course, which annoyed her even more.” The bride wants the tattoo to feature something iconic from the city where the hen party will be with “2023” underneath it. Bride wants all her bridesmaids to get the same tattoo. Picture: Pexels/Cottonbro Studios “I really don’t think I’m the a**hole but the rest of the party have been making comments also, so I bow down to the wisdom of Reddit to decide,” she concludes.