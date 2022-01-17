Brutal Fruit launches its first fragrance range

We didn’t see this one coming, but Brutal Fruit, a popular cider in South Africa, is taking another spin by launching its first fragrance range. The brand announced that it is launching the “You Belong” fragrance, something crafted for Brutal Fruit lovers, and of course, those who enjoy a beautiful scent.

It is a huge step because although most perfumes have alcohol, no alcohol brand has launched its fragrance range until now. Ramona Kayembe, marketing manager of Brutal Fruit South Africa, says with this new fragrance they want to remind women of their inner confidence and strength. “It may seem unexpected, a fragrance – but in actual fact, it makes perfect sense that we are fortunate enough to be able to bring our consumers such a unique offering, a scent which truly embodies and personifies that ’You Belong to Affect’.