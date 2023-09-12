Bryoni Govender wants Miss Universe crown back in South Africa

Miss South Africa 2023 first runner-up Bryoni Govender will be representing South Africa at this year’s Miss Universe pageant taking place in El Salvador on November 18. Govender will be the first person of Indian heritage to represent the country since Miss South Africa 1997 Kerishnie Naiker was placed in the Top 10 at the Miss Universe pageant in 1998.

“I have always believed that being different is a superpower and becoming the second South African of Indian descent to represent our beautiful country on the international stage is a testament to that fact. I will be giving the competition my all and have already started extensive preparations,” said Govender. Picture: Supplied “I cannot describe how excited I am to start this Miss Universe journey and, as this new chapter unfolds, I am fully committed to my support of women equality in South Africa. “My advocacy is to address and remove the gaps in the progress of women empowerment by introducing mentorship programmes focusing on business and leadership courses, entrepreneurial and job training programmes and skills development training programmes on secondary to post-tertiary levels of education for girls and women.”

Govender has a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Johannesburg and was admitted as an attorney in July this year whilst she participated in the Miss South Africa pageant. South Africa is one of the top pageant countries in the world and has had an impressive track record at the Miss Universe pageant in the past few years. Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (Tebow) was crowned Miss Universe in 2017 and in 2018 Tamaryn Green (Green-Nxumalo) placed first runner-up.