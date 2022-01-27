Budget-friendly beauty tips

Janu-worry woes are almost over, but that doesn’t mean you should spend recklessly. This year, you must make money work for you and save as much as possible. Without compromising your self-care, invest in a beauty regime that will not be hard on your pocket and here’s how.

Choose multi-purpose products When shopping for make-up, the key is to find good quality multi-purpose products or products that can be used on more than one area of the face. An eyeliner pencil can be used as an eyebrow pencil provided it’s the right shade, but be diligent about disinfecting and sharpening it regularly so that sweat or impurities from your eyebrows do not get into your eyes.

DIY all the way Sometimes you have to take matters into your hands. Instead of always going to the salon for gelish nails, do your nails at home. You can either use nail polish or get press-on nails for your hands and feet. And for your hair, get used to doing home care treatments. You can try the DIY avocado conditioner.