By the time you read this, an unedited bikini picture of Khloé Kardashian that was accidentally posted might be gone

There’s no place to hide on the internet. So when you share a picture on any of your social media platforms best you know that it will live in the cyber world forever. Reality TV star Khloé Kardasian’s team is currently doing their utmost to remove an unauthorised image of her that was accidentally posted by an assistant. The picture of the 36-year-old star shows her standing by a pool and wearing an animal print bikini. Unlike most of her other image posts, this image appears to be unedited. “The colour edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant. Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down,” Tracy Romulus, the chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, told Page Six. Is it possible to make an image disappear from the internet?

Well it seems her team have been doing a great job doing so.

Of course the picture is still floating around but who knows for how long.

Twitter user David_E_Powell managed to tweet this in response to a Reddit post saying, “Rumours are that this may be the retouching-free photo of Khloe Kardashian that their attorneys don’t want posted out there.”

Many social media users who have posted the image to their accounts have soon discovered that the image has been removed from the post or their accounts blocked.

Reddit user u/thewestfamily took a chance by posting the image saying: “Reposting Khloé for experimental reasons.”

The image was removed and the post currently reads: “Sorry, this post was removed by Reddit’s legal operations team. This content was removed in response to a copyright claim by a third party.”

Redditors quickly responded to this saying that their Twitter accounts have been blocked or locked for posting the image.

“I posted the Khloé Picture and my account was temporarily locked and I can’t get in to delete the photo,” said u/obrittuary.

Reddit user u/user082691 said: “Posted the Khloe photo with a very nice caption (for real I did) and my account is locked! Their PR team is INSANE.

Twitter user @GistReel posted this tweet and I’m amazed that it’s still online... but for how long?