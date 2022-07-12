Calamine as a primer? Make-up artists and beauty influencers are divided

TikTokkers, Instagram babes and make-up artists are going crazy over this new make- up trend. Apparently the secret to long-lasting, shine-free make-up is… Calamine. Make-up artists are known to have tips and tricks up their arsenal to have us looking drop-dead gorgeous. Picture: Unsplash In this latest make-up hack, calamine lotion is being used as an oily skin primer. According to MUAs, applying calamine lotion as a base for make-up is a great way to keep your make-up looking fresh and lasting for six to eight hours if you have oily skin and want the matte look or matte effect.

Conventionally, calamine lotion is a topical medication used to relieve pain, itching, and discomfort from minor skin irritations such as poison ivy, poison oak, and poison sumac. It also helps to dry the oozing and weeping caused by irritation due to these plants. Calamine lotion, a topical medication used for skin ailments which is now being used as a skin primer for make-up. However, in this instance, it’s being used as a skin primer for oily skin. Calamine does make your skin tight and dry so this won’t work for those with dry skin. So how is it done?

After completing your normal skin routine; wash and moisturise, you apply calamine to your face with your hands or a make-up brush. Once the calamine lotion has been applied you let it dry then apply your foundation. #smoothkamo #kamoVSmakeup ♬ original sound - Kamo Motlhabz @kamovsmakeup Pretty please drop some more recommendations to keep my makeup from MELTING!💀😭 #calamine Phaello Tshabalala, Instgram and TikTok beauty influencer who does make-up and hair videos in the vernac, was honest enough to admit that she was not impressed. On her video on Instagram, you could see the make-up caking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phaello Tshabalala (@phaellotshabalala) Raheela Ramdhani, TikTokker and MUA, also tried this trend out and had a better review. For Ramdhani, the trick or hack worked out. According to Ramdhani, the trick provided full coverage of marks and scars. In the past, milk of magnesia has been touted to have the same mattifying effect for make-up users.