Calamine as a primer? Make-up artists and beauty influencers are divided

TikTokkers, Instagram babes and make-up artists are going crazy over this new make- up trend. Apparently the secret to long-lasting, shine-free make-up is… Calamine.
In this latest make-up hack, calamine lotion is being used as an oily skin primer. According to MUAs, applying calamine lotion as a base for make-up is a great way to keep your make-up looking fresh and lasting for six to eight hours if you have oily skin and want the matte look or matte effect.
Conventionally, calamine lotion is a topical medication used to relieve pain, itching, and discomfort from minor skin irritations such as poison ivy, poison oak, and poison sumac.
It also helps to dry the oozing and weeping caused by irritation due to these plants.
However, in this instance, it’s being used as a skin primer for oily skin. Calamine does make your skin tight and dry so this won’t work for those with dry skin. So how is it done?
After completing your normal skin routine; wash and moisturise, you apply calamine to your face with your hands or a make-up brush.
Once the calamine lotion has been applied you let it dry then apply your foundation.
@kamovsmakeup Pretty please drop some more recommendations to keep my makeup from MELTING!💀😭 #calamine #smoothkamo #kamoVSmakeup ♬ original sound - Kamo Motlhabz
Phaello Tshabalala, Instgram and TikTok beauty influencer who does make-up and hair videos in the vernac, was honest enough to admit that she was not impressed. On her video on Instagram, you could see the make-up caking.
Raheela Ramdhani, TikTokker and MUA, also tried this trend out and had a better review.
For Ramdhani, the trick or hack worked out. According to Ramdhani, the trick provided full coverage of marks and scars.
In the past, milk of magnesia has been touted to have the same mattifying effect for make-up users.
@raheela_ramdhani Calamine Foundation???? #raheelaramdhani #ryybeauty #greenscreenvideo ♬ original sound - Raheela Ramdhani