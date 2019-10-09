Camila Cabello thinks the ageing process is "beautiful" and she can't wait until she can "wear her age with pride".
The "Never Be The Same" hitmaker can't wait to get older and is looking forward to the day she can "wear her age with pride".
She told Elle.co.uk: "As I get older I realise that the ageing process is so beautiful. I love and admire women like Oprah (Winfrey) who's talked about wearing your age with pride a lot.
"It's so ingrained in our culture to carry our age as this badge of shame and to not want to tell people how old we are. Instead, we should be celebrating how many years we've lived. Looking at it in a different way is so important - I want to be a woman who looks at it like that."
Camila Cabello has collaborated with L'Oreal Paris but she previously admitted she was "hesitant" about creating her own make-up line.