Cape Town student crowned Miss Teen SA 2021

By Clyde Adams

Cape Town beauty Kayleigh Jephta, from Table View, is the new Miss Teenager South Africa.

The 19-year-old beauty queen had been counting down on her social platforms in the run-up to the finals, which took place in Johannesburg last week at the Emperors Palace, in the City of Ekhuruleni in the Theatre of Marcellus.

Due to Covid-19, the pageant couldn't take place in December 2020 as planned.

Jephta, who was crowned second princess at the same pageant in 2019, is a second-year psychology student at the University of the Western Cape and now plans to use this platform to tackle mental health issues among young people.

Days before the pageant, she posted on her Facebook page: “I’m officially leaving tomorrow to contest in the MTSA finals in Johannesburg! I’m entirely grateful for everyone who has supported me through my journey. Can’t wait to make you all proud.”

And she did exactly that.

Speaking to the Daily Voice, the bubbly teen said: “I believe that I can spread more positivity and more awareness about mental health with this new platform I’ve been granted.

“Mental health is an important aspect in everyone’s lives.

“At least one in four adults experiences some mental health disorder.

“I will try my utmost best to inspire many people with my story and to just continue being proof to never give up on your dreams.”

Jephta with the runners-up at the pageant.

Katlego Ncala, spokesperson for Miss Teenager SA, says Jephta was determined and consistent from the beginning.

“Kayleigh has such confidence, that if she puts her mind to anything, she can achieve it.

“Kayleigh is highly intelligent and diligent, she will be focusing on mental health issues amongst youth, to inspire and to lead.”

"The event was pre-recorded for television, to be broadcast on Moja Love DSTV Channel 157 on the 15th of May 2021," said Ncala, who is also co-founder of the pageant.

Daily Voice