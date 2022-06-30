Cardi B hints at wanting a tummy tuck

The 'Up' rapper told her 136 million followers that she was contemplating having abdominoplasty surgery after giving birth to her second child, son Wave, in September. Pointing toward her midriff, she told her followers on her Instagram Story: “This stomach is giving tummy tuck.

“Like, it’s not bad, but I just don’t like this extra little skin. “I am a little heavier than usual, but I don’t like it, I want to get rid of it. I think Wavey like… did me wrong.” The Grammy winner, who also has daughter Kulture, three, with husband Offset, has previously undergone liposuction and breast augmentation.

Defending her body choices, she said in 2018: “I do whatever the f*** I want to do with my body, let me tell you something b****. I do whatever the f*** I want. “And I don’t have — the time of day like you do. My job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So no, I don’t have time to work out.” The 'WAP' hitmaker also previously slammed women who criticised her cosmetic surgery.

In 2019, she fumed: "Let me tell you somethin': I don't like talkin' s*** about (a) b****'s body because I remember the struggle, baby. "I remember when I had no mother****in' t******, and I remember when I had a fun-size a**. "I only come at people about their body when they're talking s*** about me."

As well as lipo and breast work, the 29-year-old star also has laser hair removal on her lady parts. She quipped recently: "I'm going to be like one of those alien cats that don't got no hair!"

