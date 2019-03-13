Cardi B. steps out in New York.

Fresh from a luxury holiday in Cabos San Lucas, Mexico, Cardi B stepped out onto the streets of New York without makeup - or care for who saw her messy bun.



While some celebrities won't leave home without their "faces", the American rapper clearly had no qualms about bare-facing the world.





Born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, Cardi took a day off from her usual style and rocked a navy sweater with sweatpants, colourful socks and white slides.





The only thing not low key about her look was the fearsome blue talons on her hands - which also showed off her impressive engagement ring from Offset.





Cardi B in the streets of New York with no makeup. Picture: Felipe Ramales.





Cardi B made history at the recent 2019 Grammys as the first female solo rapper to win in the best rap album category.









-Source: Daily Mail












