Fresh from a luxury holiday in Cabos San Lucas, Mexico, Cardi B stepped out onto the streets of New York without makeup - or care for who saw her messy bun.
While some celebrities won't leave home without their "faces", the American rapper clearly had no qualms about bare-facing the world.
Born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, Cardi took a day off from her usual style and rocked a navy sweater with sweatpants, colourful socks and white slides.
The only thing not low key about her look was the fearsome blue talons on her hands - which also showed off her impressive engagement ring from Offset.
Cardi B in the streets of New York with no makeup. Picture: Felipe Ramales.
Cardi B made history at the recent 2019 Grammys as the first female solo rapper to win in the best rap album category.
