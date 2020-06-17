Cardi B's DIY mayo hair mask

Cardi B puts mayonnaise on her hair as part of a homemade mask which also includes olive oil, bananas, and eggs. The "I Like It" hitmaker has revealed her secret to smooth and shiny locks, which involves creating an at-home hair mask consisting of cupboard staples such as mayonnaise and olive oil. In a video on her Instagram Story, Cardi could be seen applying the homemade mask to her 23-month-old daughter Kulture's curls, as she revealed she also uses the mixture to keep her own hair "really hydrated". She said: "This is a hair mask that I am doing for Kulture. I just finished putting argan oil, and I'm gonna put mayonnaise, castor oil, and olive oil. I know it's a lot of oil, but my baby's hair needs to be really hydrated like mine." The 27-year-old rapper then added bananas and eggs to the mask, which are common in DIY hair masks as they contain nourishing properties.

She added: "This treatment is really good for curl patterns. It's just a good hair mask to help your hair grow. All the good things you put in your body, you put in your hair."

And Cardi later showed off the "end results" of the homemade mixture, as she praised the concoction for helping aid hair growth.

She wrote: "The end results of all that s**t I put on my hair earlier. Treat your hair ladies. It helps with hair growth A LOT. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Cardi's decision to use kitchen cupboard essentials for her hair mask comes as she previously bemoaned the rising costs of her beauty regime.

Speaking in 2018, she said: "Let me tell you mother*****s something, it's getting more and more expensive - well, nah for real, it's getting more expensive to maintain us women.

"You know this is not the early 2000s and s**t where you give a b***h $100 to get her mother******g hair done, nails done, her eyebrows done. Whatever.

"B****es want the gel set and some hos, like me - you know what I'm saying - want Swarovski crystals. So that about there is about $200 - the end nail. You know what I'm saying.

"And then the hair? We are not in the era where b*****s do the blow outs, you know what I'm saying, or the sew-ins and s**t. Nah, b*****s want the full lace wig. The wig is about $800, $500, it really depend where you get it from.

"This dye about, I say about $300-$200. $300. So, just on that at it's $1,000! So ... what's good?"