Cashing in on Miss Universe! Chidimma Adetshina bags herself $100,000 and New York apartment

Nigeria’s Soweto-born Chidimma Adetshina is laughing all the way to the bank and into a stylish New York apartment after the controversial beauty queen bagged the Miss Universe first runner-up position at the recently held event in Mexico City. The former Miss South Africa hopeful, Chidimma Adetshina, was forced to withdraw from the pageant just days before the event after a Home Affairs investigation confirmed that her Mozambican mother may have committed identity fraud upon registering her birth. Her father is Nigerian.

After being snubbed by Mzansi, who had initially rejected her on the mere basis of her name sounding Nigerian, before the investigation confirmed wrongdoing, she went on to compete and eventually won the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant in August. At the weekend, she went one up further, securing second place at Miss Universe. The law student was also crowned Miss Universe Africa and Oceania 2024. According to tweet from Nigerian journalist David Hundeying, a Nigerian journalist, the prize package that Adetshina received includes a cash prize of $100,000 (R1.8 million), a one-year lease on a New York apartment and a $3 million encrusted crown. The tweet was later re-posted by Adetshina.

Her package as first runner up includes $100,000 cash, a 1-year lease on a luxury apartment in New York, a $3m diamond-encrusted crown and connections and contacts to kick off a successful career in modelling and showbiz.



Your package as a guy who wears pink boxers on his… https://t.co/AyDPrq4XwN — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) November 17, 2024 After enduring public rejection and questions about her identity and nationality, it would seem Adetshina, who is expected to have her South African citizenship revoked, is now having the last laugh and laughing all the way to the bank and her New York apartment, which will be leased by the Miss Universe organization for at least one year.

Miss Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina participates in the 73rd Miss Universe Pageant Competition show at Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico, on November 16, 2024. (Photo by Yamak Perea/Eyepix/NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP) Adetshina was born and raised in South Africa, spending much of her life in Cape Town, where she attended schools and played sports such as netball. After the identity fraud controversy, the beauty queen fled to Nigeria where the embassy granted her a diplomatic passport and offered the opportunity to enter and compete in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant. Adetshina would go on to win the Miss Universe Nigeria crown in late August, and she later revealed she would not return to South Africa, a place she had called home for 23 years.

In October, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Njabulo Nzuza confirmed that the ID documents of Adetshina and her mother would be revoked. Miss Universe At the Miss Universe 2024, Adetshina narrowly missed out in winning the top prize of Miss Universe and was placed as the first runner-up. Along with the title of first runner-up, Adetshina was crowned at the Miss Universe Africa & Oceania. After winning the first runner-up crown, Adetshina thanked Nigeria.

Adetshina said: “Thank you is not enough for all the support you’ve shown. You picked me when I was at my lowest. I’ve never opened up much but I was ready to give up on my life but you became my strength.” Thank you Nigeria 🇳![CDATA[]]>🇬

History was made today and I will be forever grateful for the unwavering support you gave me🙏. #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/sRJFKKTajH — Chidimma Adetshina (@Chi_Adetshina) November 17, 2024 Meanwhile, Miss Universe Victoria Kjaer from Denmark, was the biggest winner on the night and walked away with a number of prizes.